Cultural icon Cleophas Adderley passes

Cleophas Adderley, founder and director of the Bahamas National Youth Choir (BNYC), died at Doctors Hospital yesterday after a long illness.

He was 62.

Adderley, widely considered a cultural giant, recently received the Bahamian Icon Awards’ Lifetime Achievement Award for his trans-generational contributions to nation building through youth development.

He accepted the award on June 17.

Adderley is renowned for his work with the BNYC.

Under the leadership of Adderley, a musician and composer, the choir performed in the presence of notable world figures: Queen Elizabeth II; the late Dr. Nelson Mandela, former president of South Africa; actor Sir Sidney Poitier; and many heads of state and celebrities — the late Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones, Natalie Cole, Stevie Wonder and Bebe Winans.

Adderley is the composer of “Our Boys”, the first Bahamian grand opera, which was also the first opera to have been written and performed in the English-speaking Caribbean; and the composer of the first Bahamian Concert Mass, “Missa Caribe”.

Adderley started the choir in 1983 as a part of the celebrations marking the 10th anniversary of Bahamian independence. That first choir was 77 members strong.

In a 2015 interview with The Nassau Guardian, Adderley stressed the cultural value of the BNYC.

“It’s important that any civilized country have national cultural institutions that will help to reinforce their identity and also help to foster national pride, and help to show that it’s a country worthy of historical and cultural note,” he said.

“If we didn’t have these things, we would really be like an undeveloped town or settlement, and we in The Bahamas are so much more than that — we are a sophisticated, developed nation and have much more to offer than just sun, sand and sea.”

Adderley is the last son and eighth of nine children born to the late Cleophas E. Adderley, former member of Parliament, and Helen Bailey Adderley, a seamstress, pianist and organist, and daughter of the late R.M. Bailey, after whom a government high school is named.

He is also husband to Francoise Brooks Adderley, a father, an uncle, granduncle and a friend and mentor to countless others.