Ingraham tells FNM to remain humble

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham yesterday warned the Minnis administration to be on its “guard and remain humble”, noting that political parties that win huge majorities tend to get “giddy”.

“Political parties, when they win elections, especially if they win by huge margins, tend to get giddy,” said Ingraham, who was responding to questions during a Rotary Club of South East Nassau meeting.

“It goes to their head. They are unable to satisfy the aspirations of many of their members because everybody wants to be a big shot.

“Everybody thinks he won the election because of himself and the truth is they didn’t win because of themselves.

“They won because of the party and because the government got voted out.

“That’s why they won, not because the individual was such a good candidate and people say, ‘I love him and I voted for him’.

“So it is difficult to manage huge majorities. If political parties had a choice to make they wouldn’t want a huge majority.

“I think one of the contributing factors in the Free National Movement’s (FNM) loss in 2002 was it had won a huge majority in 1997. It ended up with arguments of who will become the next prime minister.”

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) suffered a wholesale and brutal defeat on May 10, winning only four of the 39 seats in the House of Assembly.

Ingraham said if he had one word to say to the FNM as a new administration, he would tell them to be on guard.

“I would say they have to be on their guard to ensure that the public accepts that they are going to remain humble and are going to seek to do the things they said they were going to do, as many of those things as they can do, and to be focused,” he said.

He added that the government should also not, “seek to provide a job for everybody who got elected”.

Ingraham also said he was “interested” in a survey conducted by market research firm Public Domain, which was in National Review yesterday.

It revealed that more than half of the people surveyed who voted for the FNM did so not because they were in love with or inspired by Dr. Hubert Minnis and his message of change, but because they thought it was time to throw out the PLP after years of corruption and incompetence.

The survey was conducted one week after the May 10 general election.

“That is a usual event,” Ingraham said.

“The only time in the last 25 years, in my view, that the people of The Bahamas voted for a government was in 1997.

“In 1992, when we won the election for the first time, they voted against the PLP.

“In 2002, they voted against the FNM. In 2007, they voted against the PLP. In 2012 they voted against the FNM, specifically Hubert Ingraham, I suppose. In 2017, they voted against the PLP.

“Populations sometimes after they voted are very happy with what they decided. Sometimes they have remorse immediately.

“I think that part of the fact that I am accepted by society a lot means that there was a lot of remorse for firing me.”

According to the survey, 54 percent of respondents to the survey said they voted FNM to get rid of the corrupt and incompetent PLP; 23 percent voted FNM because they believed Minnis has the best plan for The Bahamas; and 22 percent voted FNM because they believed Minnis has the best team to govern The Bahamas.

Six percent of respondents said, “It doesn’t make a difference who I vote for. The politicians are all corrupt.”

The last time a party won a second consecutive election in The Bahamas was the FNM in 1997.