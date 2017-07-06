Ingraham: Govt must not stop Baha Mar

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said yesterday that the government “must do nothing to stop” Baha Mar from being completed and charged that former Baha Mar CEO Sarkis Izmirlian was “dead wrong” to request a moratorium on the completion of the sale of the resort.

“The completion of Baha Mar and its operation is of critical and essential importance to the economy of The Bahamas, and the people of The Bahamas,” Ingraham said.

“The government must do nothing whatsoever to stop it from being completed. Nothing.

“The government must do whatever it can to facilitate the completion of Baha Mar because we need the jobs. We need to ensure that we are not downgraded even further and we begin to get upgraded.

“I am not aware of what Sarkis said, but, if he said that, he is dead wrong.”

The former leader of the Free National Movement was answering questions during a meeting of the Rotary Club of South East Nassau. He was inducted as an honorary member yesterday.

Ingraham said he thought the Christie administration was “dead wrong when it put Baha Mar in liquidation”.

“It should never have gotten involved in that aspect of the dispute,” he said.

“That would have left Mr. Izmirlian and the Chinese authorities, the banks, to fight their battle out in court or through arbitration.

“Once the government put Baha Mar in liquidation it removed from Sarkis Izmirlian and his father, any right which they had to contest what had happened.

“That was a very wrongful decision on the part of the government.

“I told that to the prime minister in writing and personally. That should never have happened.”

When asked if Izmirlian could recoup the money he invested in Baha Mar, Ingraham said he wasn’t sure of the chances.

“The challenge with which they have (the government) is whether they can cause redress to be had for Sarkis’ grievance and at the same time being focused on what the public interest of The Bahamas is,” he said.

In a press statement last week, Izmirlian called on the Minnis administration to place a moratorium on the completion of any sale of the Cable Beach project, and other related transactions, so that the government and the public can thoroughly “assess the extent of the toxicity of these arrangements to our country and how the best interests of Bahamians can be met”.

Prime Minister Minnis told The Guardian last week that the government has no intention of “interfering” with Baha Mar.

He said, “We will follow the law. We are a law-abiding government. We, like the Bahamian people, would like to see Baha Mar functional and working so as to create more jobs.”

In opposition Minnis had pledged to execute a “real sale” of Baha Mar and said under a Minnis administration only Bahamians would be allowed to complete the project.

After the Christie administration released the heads of agreement it entered into with Chow Tai Fook Enterprises in April, Minnis said it was “astounding” and a “sweetheart deal”.

He said the soft opening of Baha Mar on April 21 was a “scandalous scheme”.

Minnis said the heads of agreement has “disastrous provisions that will impact our country for years to come”.

He pledged to undo any deal that was not in the best interests of the Bahamian people.