Dr. Baldwin Carey dies

Dr. Baldwin Carey, former director of public health and partner of the late Dr. Bernard Nottage, died today after suffering a massive heart attack.

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts said Carey’s death represents a great loss to the medical community.

“Dr. Carey was one of the first Bahamians to return with a specialty in obstetrics. Carey, along with Dr. Nottage and the current Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, were among the firsts in that field,” Roberts said.

“He did an outstanding job in the field of gynecology in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and he played several vital roles at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) and Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) over the years.

“It is a great loss, no doubt.”

In late May, Carey and three other senior executives at NIB were placed on leave.

Nottage, former minister of national security, died at a Florida hospital on June 28.

Nottage was also a notable gynecologist and obstetrician.