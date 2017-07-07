Bermudian fugitive closer to extradition

A 46-year-old Bermudian fugitive should be returned to his homeland next week, where he is wanted on drug charges.

Rudolph Travers Clarke, who was jailed in the U.S. in 2012 for his role in a $3.9 million heroin plot, was arrested in Mayaguana last Monday.

Clarke verbally waived his right to fight the extradition request when he appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney at his initial court appearance last week.

Clarke reappeared before McKinney yesterday, where a formal written waiver was presented to the court.

According to Clarke’s attorney, Ian Cargill, the extradition process should be concluded sometime next week.

In the interim, Clarke remains on remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Clarke was sentenced to seven years in prison in a New York court on charges of importing heroin and conspiracy to import heroin.