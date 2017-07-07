Man fined $10,000 in illegal ammo matter

A 20-year-old man who claimed he found 63 rounds of ammunition for an AK-47 assault rifle and a 5.56 clip was yesterday fined $10,000.

Police arrested Lavante Minnis, of Sequoia Street, on Tuesday after they found the items stashed inside a mattress in his home.

Two other men who were visiting Minnis when police carried out the search were also arrested.

Minnis and the men appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt yesterday on charges of possession of ammunition with intent to supply and possession of a component part of a firearm.

Minnis told police that he found the items in a bag while walking on the highway and decided to keep them.

Minnis pleaded guilty to both charges and the prosecutor Sergeant Timmy Saunders withdrew the charges against the other two men.

Ferguson-Pratt gave Minnis the option to avoid spending 10 months in prison on the intent to supply charge by paying an $8,000 fine.

She imposed a $2,000 fine or two months’ imprisonment on the second charge.

The sentences are to run consecutively.