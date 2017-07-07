Tourism minister clueless about The Pointe project

Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar said yesterday he does not know about any recent developments at The Pointe, as he explained that he has been busy dealing with various issues in his ministry.

“I actually cannot comment on that because I haven’t addressed that yet,” D’Aguilar told reporters yesterday.

“I haven’t, you know, I’ve been working 100 hours a day trying to deal with all the issues in my ministry in tourism and aviation.

“I simply have not got to that yet.

“So I don’t know is the honest answer to that question.”

D’Aguilar was given the post nearly two months ago.

Back in March, now Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis said 500 jobs are expected to be created when the second phase of The Pointe opens in late 2018.

“In addition to the 277 employees at the existing hotel, 200 Bahamian construction employees will be engaged by the developer during this phase of development,” Davis said.

“Upon completion, 500 employees will be hired at the resort.”

The Pointe is a project by New World One Bay Street, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Construction America.

Phase two of The Pointe is an upscale, lifestyle residential community development that will sit on over seven acres of Nassau’s waterfront.

It will encompass a 100-room, eight-story condominium complex with ocean front residences, which are slated to open in September 2018.

A 150-room branded resort and spa with a business center, dining and retail amenities will open shortly thereafter in November 2018.

The Pointe will include a marina and yacht club, 50,000 square feet of retail and office space, restaurants, upscale shopping and exciting entertainment venues, such as a performing arts center, state-of-the-art movie theater, nightclub and rooftop bar upon its completion.

Phase one of The Pointe was a 900-car multi-level parking garage that was completed last year. The project is expected to revitalize downtown.