Symonette: No views on Baha Mar matter until full Cabinet review

Minister of Financial Services, Trade and Industry and Immigration Brent Symonette suggested yesterday that Cabinet may “review” former Baha Mar CEO Sarkis Izmirlian’s request for a moratorium on the completion of the sale of Baha Mar.

When The Nassau Guardian asked Symonette for his take on Izmirlian’s request, he said, “I read it in the newspaper and when the matter is fully reviewed before Cabinet I can make a comment.

“At the present moment I have not seen the documents, some of them are still sealed.”

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis recently tabled the Baha Mar heads of agreement in the House of Assembly. Some aspects of the agreement remain sealed in court.

When asked if the government is sympathetic to Izmirlian’s grievances regarding the resort, Symonette said, “I don’t want to comment on that. I’m not fully informed about the decision.

“I know the matter is with certain arms of the government. Until that comes forward I don’t want to comment or prejudice what might happen.”

Symonette noted that Izmirlian’s grievances have not been fully heard by the courts because, “of the way the process was done”.

“So if he did have some difficulties, the liquidation process probably may not have allowed for a proper adjudication of his matter,” he said.

“Forget all that we’ve seen. Mr. Izmirlian might have had or may have some legitimate issues that needed to be resolved. We’ll never know.”

On Wednesday, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said the government “must do nothing to stop” Baha Mar from being completed.

Ingraham, who spoke at a meeting of the Rotary Club of South East Nassau, said Izmirlian was “dead wrong” to request a moratorium on the completion of the sale of the resort.

Symonette, who was present during that speech, did not comment when asked to respond to Ingraham.

“The former prime minister was at a function where he gave his personal comments,” he said.

“I’m not going to comment as a minister of government on what he had to say.”

He continued, “I agree that it is of the utmost importance to get the resort up and running, because it will provide employment for numerous Bahamians.

“That in itself does not mean that something may or may not have gone wrong in the process of getting to this stage.

“What the government can do about it is another issue. Mr. Ingraham made some very clear comments in that he said it would have allowed for the proper adjudication of the matter.”

During his speech, Ingraham said, “The completion of Baha Mar and its operation is of critical and essential importance to the economy of The Bahamas, and the people of The Bahamas.

“The government must do nothing whatsoever to stop it from being completed. Nothing.

“The government must do whatever it can to facilitate the completion of Baha Mar because we need the jobs. We need to ensure that we are not downgraded even further and we begin to get upgraded.”

Minnis has previously told The Guardian that the government has no intention of “interfering” with Baha Mar.

He said, “We will follow the law. We are a law-abiding government. We, like the Bahamian people, would like to see Baha Mar functional and working so as to create more jobs.”

In opposition Minnis pledged to execute a “real sale” of Baha Mar and said under a Minnis administration only Bahamians would be allowed to complete the project.