Dr. Baldwin Carey dies

Dr. Baldwin Carey, former director of public health and long-time business partner of the late Dr. Bernard Nottage, died yesterday of a massive heart attack.

Carey’s death came just over a week after Nottage, the former minister of national security, died in a Florida hospital.

Carey’s sudden passing stunned his colleagues in the medical community.

Dr. Ronald Knowles, who was Carey’s and Nottage’s close friend, remembered Carey as a “surgically skilled and academically brilliant” man.

Knowles said Carey was one of his best friends for almost 30 years.

“He was a giant in obstetrics and a gynecological surgeon,” he said.

“[He was] a mentor for many, many of the young, prominent gynecologists working in our community today.”

Knowles said he has not yet come to grips with the fact that he has lost both Nottage and Carey in such a short time.

“It’s shocking to lose two very close friends in the space of a couple of weeks and all three of us worked together for many years.”

Knowles and Nottage started one of the first big medical practices in the country — St. Luke’s Medical Centre.

Carey also worked with them and still worked at the practice up until his death.

“We have been extremely close over the years and I haven’t really come to grips as yet with having to lose such close friends,” said Knowles, a former minister of health.

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts said Carey’s death represents a great loss to the medical community.

“Dr. Carey was one of the first Bahamians to return with a specialty in obstetrics. Carey, along with Dr. Nottage and the current prime minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis, were among the first in that field,” Roberts said.

“He did an outstanding job in the field of gynecology in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and he played several vital roles at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) and Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) over the years.

“It is a great loss, no doubt.”

Carey graduated from Government High School and went on to further his education at The Polytechnic in London, England; St. Andrew’s University in Scotland; the University of California in Los Angeles and obtained professional training in gynecology from University of Vienna Medical School, Austria.

He was a member of the International Planned Parenthood American Fertility Society, a fellow in the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and a fellow in the Los Angeles Obstetrical and Gynecology Society.

He served in many positions throughout his life as well as a consultant of obstetrics and gynecology at the Ministry of Health and as the acting medical officer at the Ministry of Health.

Carey was one of four senior officials from the National Insurance Board asked to take vacation leave effective May 30, as the government began its audits into the entity