BAIC case now corruption probe

The Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) theft probe that led to the arrest and release of former BAIC Chairman Dion Smith shortly after the general election in May has been forwarded to the new Anti-Corruption Unit of the Royal Bahamas Police Force for a wider investigation, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander.

Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade revealed recently that the unit was investigating 11 cases from various government departments and public corporations, but did not say which specific cases were being looked at.

When they arrested Smith, police said the probe involved the theft of electronic items on the night of the election.

No charges were brought against anyone.

On Wednesday, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said the optics surrounding Smith’s arrest was “unfortunate” and “not supportive of good governance”.

Smith, the former MP for Nassau Village, was taken into police custody on May 18 for questioning. He was released, without charge, the next day.

“That was most unfortunate,” Ingraham told The Guardian.

“In a democratic society, the police ought to conduct their investigation in a manner that is appropriate.

“That doesn’t mean that they ought to bring the press along and take pictures because they’ve come to ask a citizen to be questioned.

“I was taken aback that there was no answer from the public officials to the allegations of how the police behaved.

“I have no reason to believe the allegations were true, but I thought there should have been an answer; there should have been a response.

“Even if there was evidence that he had done those things the optics in the newspaper etc., was not supportive of good governance.”

Ingraham said there “ought not be a witch hunt against people”.

“I come from the school of thought that elections settle scores in the population and [among] politicians,” he said.

“Sometimes a loss of office by a politician is a bigger punishment than six months in Fox Hill prison, because he spends the rest of his life with this thing that he regards as a humiliation.

“If there is actually criminality the police ought to do their job.”

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip Brave Davis compared the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s handling of the matter and arrests to the secret state police of Nazi Germany.

He said the PLP is concerned about the manner of the treatment of the BAIC staff, who Davis noted, “all worked with the last chairman of the corporation, Dion Smith”.

Authorities said BAIC reported that electronic items, including televisions and computers, were stolen.

Several BAIC employees were arrested in relation to the matter and later released.

Speaking to The Nassau Guardian two weeks after Smith was arrested, attorney Wayne Munroe said he had no idea what was going on with the matter.

“I don’t know what to make of it,” Munroe said.

“We cooperated with the police investigation. What they are doing, what they have done, must be known to them.

“Nothing has come out of it to date.”