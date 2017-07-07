Break-in at National LEAD Institute could force delayed opening

Police are investigating a break-in at the National LEAD Institute on Carmichael Road, which resulted in the loss of an estimated $10,000 worth of equipment and building supplies.

President of the institute Troy Clarke said when he arrived at the facility this morning, he discovered that one of the windows was broken.

“So they broke the window and went out through the back door, which was barred… They took out all of the computers that we had in storage and other supplies for the institute,” Clarke said.

The loss, Clarke said, will likely result in the delay of the planned September opening.

The institute is a community correction organization for at-risk juveniles and former inmates.

“It’s hard to get funding to do this kind of program,” Clarke said in tears.

“This is my life.”

He said, “I don’t see us operating out of here in September anymore because it took us months."

Clarke said the break-in happened sometime over the last two days.

He called on the government for assistance.

The LEAD institute offers group counseling, substance abuse treatment, post release programs for former inmates. among other programs.

Last semester, 15-20 juveniles and 30 adults were enrolled in the institute.



