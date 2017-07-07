Fight at Dr. Nottage's memorial draws rebuke from PLP branch

A fight between two female Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) supporters following last night's memorial for the late Dr. Bernard Nottage drew rebuke from the party's Bain Town Branch today.

The brawl, which took place at Nottage’s constituency headquarters on Meadow Street, was captured on video and circulated on social media.

Footage of the incident shows one woman repeatedly punching another woman in the head while holding on to her braids.

Two men attempted to break up the fight before the video ended.

Onlookers called for the women to stop fighting. Another woman chuckled before yelling, “big fight”.

In a separate video, a third woman separated the two women who were involved in the conflict as onlookers tried to talk the aggressor down. One of the women screamed for the other to leave.

“Get outta [expletive] here,” the aggressor said as she charged at the other woman. “Get outta here. You like [to] disrespect doc.”

A man, who is identified in the video as “Bo Bo” eventually pulled one of the women outside.

Dr. Nottage, former minister of national security, died at a Florida hospital last Wednesday. He lost his Bain and Grants Town seat to Travis Robinson during the May 10 general election.

In statement, the PLP’s Bain Town Branch said the fight is “an insult to all that Dr. Nottage stood for but the real injury is that someone would be so insensitive as to post and circulate such a video".

“Dr. Nottage stood against violence of any kind and went to his death fighting for programs to aid in conflict resolution,” the statement said.

“Our branch further commits itself to continuing his work in this area. We decry both the fight and the circulation of the video.”

The branch said the fight took place after the service. The statement adds that the memorial was conducted “peacefully and with due reverence to the occasion".



