Man admits to attempted robbery

A man who claimed he had a history of mental illness will be sentenced for attempted armed robbery next week.

Stanley St. Clair, 37, of Hospital Lane, pleaded guilty to the attempted robbery of Rosalie Williamson on July 5.

St. Clair allegedly tried to take Williamson’s handbag.

When Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt asked him for his plea, St. Clair replied, “Guilty, I am a on patient.”

Ferguson-Pratt adjourned the matter to July 14 to allow the prosecutor, Sergeant Timmy Saunders, an opportunity to confirm whether St. Clair had been treated at the mental health facility.

Ferguson-Pratt will also sentence him on that date.

He has been remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

Also appearing in the same court was 28-year-old Gregory Sands Jr.

He was accused of the statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl on July 3 at Palmetto Point, Eleuthera.

Sands was not required to enter a plea to the charge of unlawful sexual intercourse.

He returns to court on Wednesday for a status hearing.



