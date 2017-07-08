Drug courier fined for airport bust

A 25-year-old who was paid $1,500 to smuggle marijuana from Freeport to Nassau has to pay 10 times that sum to avoid spending three years in prison.

Javano Carey, of Mount Royal Avenue, pleaded guilty to a charge of drug possession with intent to supply at his arraignment before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes yesterday.

According to the police prosecutor, ASP Clifford Daxon, a screener at the Grand Bahama International Airport noticed a suspicious package inside Carey’s suitcase on July 4.

The screener examined the bag and alerted a policeman stationed at the airport after she realized the package contained marijuana.

Carey managed to evade the officer, but he later surrendered.

The drugs weighed 9 ½ pounds.

Asking the court for leniency, attorney Ian Cargill noted that Carey had no previous convictions, no pending matters and was gainfully employed.

He said that Carey was paid $1,500 to bring the drugs to Nassau, was remorseful and admitted guilt at the earliest opportunity.

Forbes told Carey, “At some point in your life, you’ll be a little wiser. The first thing you should have asked yourself is, ‘Does this make sense? I could go to jail for 10 years.’”

Forbes, however, did not impose a custodial sentence and fined Carey $15,000 or three years in prison.

His family had to pay half yesterday to secure his release and the balance is due on August 25.



