Turnquest refuses to comment on Izmirlian issue

During an interview with reporters yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest did not respond to questions put forth involving the government’s position on former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian’s request for a moratorium on the completion of the sale of the resort, but rather reiterated sentiments concerning the government’s commitment to the resort’s success.

“The government of The Bahamas is committed to the successful opening of Baha Mar in its full splendor and we will do whatever we can to help facilitate them,” Turnquest told reporters yesterday morning.

“...We are certainly engaged with the developers and we certainly hope and plan for the successful launch of the full project.”

Late last month, Izmirlian called on the Minnis administration to place a moratorium on the completion of any sale of the Cable Beach project, and other related transactions, so that the government and the public can thoroughly “assess the extent of the toxicity of these arrangements to our country and how the best interests of Bahamians can be met”.

Izmirlian, through his company, BMD Holdings Ltd., also wants the authorities to reopen the casino license investigation and report the findings of the Gaming Board.

The statement came five days after Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis tabled the unsealed heads of terms in the House of Assembly.

On Wednesday, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said that the government “must do nothing to stop” Baha Mar from being completed and charged that former Baha Mar CEO Sarkis Izmirlian was “dead wrong” to request a moratorium on the completion of the sale of the resort.

Turnquest opted not to speak on Izmirlian.

When asked his thoughts on Ingraham’s comments, he explained, “Well, you know, as we said during the campaign trail, we believe that this is a commercial transaction with the bank.

“And so we want to ensure the government does not interfere with commerce. That is our stance.

“Yes, we have a role to play in facilitating whatever transaction that will occur and that is our position.

“We want to see private enterprise succeed, both foreign and domestic investment, and we want to facilitate an environment that is conducive to that without undue influence of the government.

“To the extent that they need our assistance in order to achieve a full opening, certainly we stand ready to do that.

“We are committed to the project, in terms of our assistance and whatever cooperative marketing and support that we can offer, and again we are working towards a full opening, I think they said in October, and we are working towards that.”

Relief

Last week, Turnquest said there were more revelations about spending during the Christie administration to come.

While he said there are no updates in that regard, he said as the government is still working through difficulties it has inherited, it will give updates when it is warranted.

He assured that the government is doing its best to bring relief to Bahamians.

“For now, I would just say that we have a fairly good view of where we are and where we need to get to,” he said.

“You will see over the course of the summer, and certainly as we reconvene Parliament, the initiatives that we are engaged in, in order to try and arrest our situation and to put us back on a sustainable path, and so, I would just assure the Bahamian people that we are fully engaged and view the challenges before us as we address them.”

He added, “Well, I mean, as I said, during the budget we have been faced with some unexpected challenges.

“Nonetheless, we are doing our assessments to see how quickly we can bring the promise of relief to the Bahamian people.

“We recognize that Bahamian people need that relief, and we promised to fulfil that and we certainly will.

“The fact of the matter is that we've inherited a set of circumstances that I think would have caught most people a little unawares, and so we are facing those challenges and we will bring that relief as soon as possible.”



