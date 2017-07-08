LEAD institute robbed

Police are investigating a break-in at the National LEAD Institute on Carmichael Road, which resulted in the loss of an estimated $10,000 worth of equipment and building supplies.

The event left LEAD President Troy Clarke rather emotional as he said the loss will cause a delay in the building’s completion.

During an interview with The Nassau Guardian yesterday afternoon, Clarke wiped tears away from his eyes as he said he was hoping that the Carmichael Road building, which is a community corrections organization for at-risk juveniles and former inmates, would be finished in time for the fall semester.

He is asking that the government provide assistance to the program that is “essential” to a community marred with crime.

“It’s hard to get funding to do this kind of program,” a teary-eyed Clarke said.

“This is my life.”

He said, “I don’t see us operating out of here in September anymore because it took us months.

“The election and everything threw us off with getting donations.

“I don’t see us setting up for September. It may most likely be October or November of this year.”

Clarke said on Friday morning he visited the institute in hopes of doing some yard work around the facility but was “amazed” by what he saw.

A broken window and a trail of blood confirmed his fear that the institute had been robbed.

“When I came and I looked on the western side of the building, I noticed a window was cracked,” he said.

"I said ‘Oh God, don’t tell me somebody broke inside here already.

“When I came in, to my amazement, all of the building supplies that we had inside the building to have the building ready for our fall semester, they were stolen.

“So they broke into the window and went out through the back door which was barred up and everything.

“So they took out all of the computers that we had in storage and other supplies for the institute.

“The sad thing is I saw some blood on the floor because they must have been bleeding and they had to tote that to the rear end of the building."

The institute previously held its meetings and counseling sessions at The Diplomat Center but their agreement has expired.

Highlighting that most, if not all, of the supplies were obtained through donations, Clarke said he knows it will be incredibly hard to find funds to repurchase supplies with only two months left before the semester.

Clarke asked that the government assist in any way possible with funding or donations to the institute.

The LEAD institute offers group counseling, substance abuse treatment, post release programs for former inmates, among others.

Last semester, 15-20 juveniles and 30 adults were enrolled.



