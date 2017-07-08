Nottage comes back home

The body of former Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard Nottage arrived in the capital from Florida yesterday afternoon as family and friends waited at Odyssey Aviation.

Among those who greeted him were Nottage’s wife, Portia, his brother Kendal Nottage and Senator Fred Mitchell, former minister of immigration and foreign affairs.

Nottage’s body arrived in a large box that was loaded into a hearse and given a police escort to the funeral home where his remains will be prepared for burial.

The Cabinet Office announced yesterday that Nottage’s official funeral will be held at St. Agnes Anglican Church at 11 a.m on Friday, July 14.

Nottage’s body will be available for viewing at Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Headquarters on Tuesday, July 11; at the national stadium on Wednesday, July 12; and at the House of Assembly on Thursday, July 13.

Nottage, the former minister of national security and a “political giant”, died last Wednesday in a Florida hospital. He was 71.

Nottage was surrounded by his wife, Portia, children, daughter-in-law,

several close family friends and his bodyguard when he took his last breath at 6:31 p.m., a family representative said.

Nottage served in the Cabinet of the late Sir Lynden Oscar Pindling and was also co-deputy leader of the PLP.

He defected from the PLP and went on to lead the now disbanded Coalition for Democratic Reform in 2000. He returned to the PLP in 2005.

Nottage was appointed minister of health in the first Christie administration in 2006.

The PLP lost in 2007 and was returned to power in 2012.

After that election, he became minister of national security and leader of government business in the House.

PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis said Nottage’s footprints will forever be etched in Bahamian history.



