Police report shooting man after he attacked

A man was shot by police and taken to hospital shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday after he attacked officers with a box cutter, police said.

According to police, officers were on routine patrol on Marcus Bethel Way when they attempted to arrest a man for an outstanding warrant.

The man attacked the officers with a box cutter and was shot, police said.

He was taken to hospital where he was detained in stable condition.

Police are also appealing to the public for information on two shootings over the weekend that left two men in hospital.

According to reports, the first incident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday when four men who were sitting in a vehicle at the rear of a building on Key West Street were approached by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun. They shot one of the men before fleeing on foot.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was in serious condition.

The second incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. when a man who was standing in front of a bar on Dunmore Street was approached by a man armed with a handgun, who shot him before fleeing on foot.

The victim was taken to hospital. At press time he was listed in stable condition.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call police or crime stoppers at 328-8477.



