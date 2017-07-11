Munroe: BAIC arrests were all for show

Almost two months after his client, Dion Smith, was arrested in relation to a theft probe at the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC), Wayne Munroe, QC, said yesterday it is clear that arrest and the arrests of seven BAIC employees were done for show and amounted only to a witch hunt.

Smith, the former executive chairman of BAIC, was released without charge the day after his arrest.

Seven BAIC employees who were arrested were also released.

On Thursday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said the case was forwarded to the new Anti-Corruption Unit of the Royal Bahamas Police Force for a wider investigation.

Munroe, who also represents the seven BAIC employees, said yesterday, “In my estimation they (the Anti-Corruption Unit) need files in the Cabinet right. It’s all smoke and mirrors. All of this is a show.”

Munroe claimed that on the afternoon of the May 10 general election, Smith took a speaker and personal television to BAIC to watch the election results.

Munroe said when it became clear to Smith that he had lost the Nassau Village seat around 8 p.m., he left the corporation.

He said Smith left his belongings at the building and later asked several employees to remove them from the building.

“The police reviewed the camera footage from that night,” Munroe said yesterday.

“They saw the television and the speakers. They went into his house (Dion Smith) and saw his boxes from BAIC containing his personal files.”

On Thursday, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said the optics surrounding Smith’s arrest were “unfortunate” and “not supportive of good governance”.

Ingraham said he was “taken aback” that there was no answer from public officials to the allegations of how the police behaved.

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Interim Leader Philip Brave Davis compared the police’s handling of the matter and arrests to the secret state police of Nazi Germany.

Munroe said it was “more than bad optics”.

“How would they explain going into BAIC with semi-automatic weapons and detaining employees over night?” he asked.

“What answer is there to that?”

Munroe said to date police have not reached out to him or his clients.



