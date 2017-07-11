Govt considering FOIA amendments

The government is considering amendments to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), according to Minister of State for Legal Affairs Elsworth Johnson.

While on Guardian Radio talk show “Political Week in Review” with Quincy Parker on Sunday, Johnson said, “There was an outcry for the Freedom of Information Act and I know discussions are ongoing to see how we can perhaps make amendments, or whatever have you.”

The FOIA was passed in Parliament in February under the Christie administration.

An FOIA was also passed under the Ingraham administration but never enacted.

Johnson said, “I know that from certain quarters there was the concern about the freedom of information commissioner and the authority of the information commissioner and the process of appointment, and to the extent that they (civil society) may have their views.

“I know that they want to have those issues addressed.”

Several civil society organizations and private industry groups have called on the Minnis administration to amend the act before enacting it, in order to add four additional recommendations.

The group recommended that the position of the information commissioner be selected by a committee involving government, opposition and members of civil society, instead of that person being politically appointed.

It recommended that the definition of public authorities within the bill be expanded to include all bodies owned, controlled or substantially financed by the government from public funds.

The group recommended that wait time for responses and the 30-year period for information to be declassified be shortened.

Its last recommendation is that opinions, advice or recommendations to ministers or committees used to make decisions be fully disclosed.

The group also called on the new administration to see civil society as a resource in the public education of the bill.



