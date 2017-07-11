Davis blames FNM for downgrade threat

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis said yesterday it is “troubling” that international credit rating agency Moody’s has placed The Bahamas’ Baa3 credit rating on review for downgrade.

“It is troubling because it confirms what my shadow minister of finance was saying, Chester Cooper, that the budget communication was the wrong speech at the wrong time,” Davis said.

Moody’s said the review was prompted by statements from the Minnis administration, “that The Bahamas' fiscal position was weaker than previously estimated and that the government's debt ratios will continue to worsen over the coming years”.

“It is rather troubling, because I look at the reasons proffered by them when they downgraded us last year,” Davis said.

“The reasons seem to be grounded on two issues: One was the opening of Baha Mar, which they had little confidence would happen, and then secondly they recognized that Hurricane Matthew had interrupted the economy in such a way that our recovery efforts plus the loss of revenue inspired them to downgrade us.

“It is troubling that all of the issues raised for the downgrade last year have been, in my view, resolved and they are still foreshadowing a further downgrade.”

Moody’s downgraded The Bahamas’ sovereign credit rating from Baa2 to Baa3 in August 2016.

The agency cited dismal economic growth, ballooning debt and the government’s inability to meet its own projections as reasons for that downgrade.

In December 2016, Standard & Poor’s also downgraded The Bahamas’ sovereign credit rating to sub investment-grade level, widely considered “junk status”, in a grim economic report on the country’s fiscal health and future.

S&P said the downgrade was a reflection of a weaker than expected GDP growth.

The low growth determination was pinned to the “subdued” activity during most of 2016 and “economic disruption” caused by Hurricane Matthew.

S&P said the stable outlook for The Bahamas’ economy hinged chiefly on the potential success of Baha Mar as well as smaller tourism developments and the country’s steady stream of tourists.

Davis said yesterday that this latest review speaks to, “the government not being ready to govern”.

“There was no need for them to forecast a borrowing of $722 million,” he said.

During his budget contribution in May, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said the government will have to borrow a combined $722 million to cover the deficit left by the Christie administration and finance its commitments in the upcoming fiscal year.

Turnquest said that while the former government projected a GFS deficit of $100 million, the actual figure is expected to be $500 million.

Government debt stands at $6.5 billion.

“The country is not insolvent,” Davis said yesterday.

“He (Turnquest) admitted that in his budget communication. Then he muddied that statement by talking about the fact that the cupboards were bare and accusing us of fiscal mismanagement when the vital signs were contrary to what he was saying.”



