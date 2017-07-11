Laroda reappointed head of disclosure commission

While it could not be confirmed yesterday whether Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has already forwarded names to Attorney General Carl Bethel for action relative to violations of the Public Disclosure Act, attorney Myles Laroda confirmed yesterday that Minnis has reappointed him to the Public Disclosure Commission.

Minnis had threatened to forward the names of those who served as members of Parliament during the last term, but failed to make their financial disclosures as required by law.

The deadline Minnis gave for the disclosures to be made was June 30.

Minnis’ press secretary, Anthony Newbold, told the media on June 7 that “more than 20 members of Parliament, former and present, have three weeks in which to file”.

He said, “Some of them who were sitting from 2012, I’d say about six of them, they didn’t file at all over the five-year period.

“And so, it is going to be interesting over three weeks to see what happens.”

Laroda said yesterday that at the end of the day on June 30, most of the disclosures that had been outstanding were in.

“The majority reported but all had not. There were some that were still outstanding,” he said.

“Some had given some indication that they would come in the following day. Some still had some questions and information that they needed to provide.”

Laroda did not disclose who were still outstanding. He said the new board will be able to make a full assessment.

However, the board is not responsible for providing reports to the public.

That is the decision of the Cabinet.

During the recent Christie administration, the report was not gazetted — not once.

The most recent gazetted report is from December 2011, and it contains information on disclosures only up to 2008.

That means that in nearly 10 years, the public has not had access to published information on whether parliamentarians were obeying the law in relation to public disclosures.

Recently, former Minister of State for Legal Affairs Damian Gomez accused Minnis of essentially wasting time in his threat to take action against those who failed to meet the legal requirement to file their financial disclosures.

He said the prime minister will not be able to achieve what he is suggesting because the law does not provide for action to be taken beyond a certain period.

Gomez explained, “Criminal procedure removes the jurisdiction from the Magistrate’s Court in the event that the summary offense is not commenced within six months of it having been committed, so that if the duty to disclose ends on March 31, the authorities have until September 30 of that year to bring the Magistrates Court proceedings in respect of the non-disclosure.”

In other words, only those who failed to file their disclosures for the year ending December 31, 2016 could face action.

Gomez said Minnis is merely seeking to embarrass people and pander to the Free National Movement’s base.

“I think he is grandstanding. He’s trying to persuade the public that he’s ‘Mr. Tough Guy’ and that he’s going to be a no nonsense person,” he said.

“Good for him, but I think that he ought to let the public know what he’s doing. Otherwise, they are going to criticize him unnecessarily.

“This is all optics. If you want to have real change, go to Parliament and change the law. If you want to extend the period during which you can prosecute going forward, you can specifically provide for that in the act. If it needs to be done it should be done.”

The prime minister was in Grenada attending a CARICOM Heads of Government meeting last week.








