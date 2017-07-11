Downgrade threatened

International credit rating agency Moody’s has placed The Bahamas’ Baa3 credit rating on review for downgrade.

Moody’s said the review was prompted by statements from the Minnis administration, “that The Bahamas' fiscal position was weaker than previously estimated and that the government's debt ratios will continue to worsen over the coming years”.

“This diverged from Moody's expectation that the government's debt ratios would stabilize in fiscal 2017, thus supporting The Bahamas' Baa3 rating and stable outlook,” the ratings agency said in a statement.

“Moody's review will focus on evaluating the credit risks posed by ongoing economic and fiscal challenges, taking into consideration the recent revelations of fiscal deterioration as well as the new government's proposals to arrest this deterioration.”

Moody’s said it would downgrade The Bahamas’ credit rating, “if our ratings review were to conclude that The Bahamas' government debt ratios were likely to rise to levels that would erode its fiscal strength”.

However, the credit rating agency noted that it would confirm the country’s Baa3 rating if its review were to conclude that economic trends and the government’s policy response “support a stabilization of the debt trend”.

Government debt stands at $6.5 billion.

Moody’s noted that the government’s 2017/2018 budget indicated that The Bahamas’ fiscal outlook is, “significantly worse than what we had previously incorporated into our projections”.

“The Free National Movement’s (FNM) published budget incorporates the baseline fiscal plans developed by the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), including the expected fiscal effect of damage caused by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016,” Moody’s said.

“However, the FNM has also considered revenue underperformance and expenditure slippage under the PLP administration.

“Consequently, the new government now expects the deficit in fiscal 2017 to reach $500 million (5.5 percent of GDP). This contrasts with the PLP’s mid-year performance report presented in March, which estimated a deficit of $350 million (3.8 percent of GDP), and an estimated deficit of $100 million (1.1 percent of GDP) in the original fiscal 2017 budget.”

According to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest, the government will have to borrow a combined $722 million to cover the deficit left by the Christie administration and finance its commitments in the upcoming fiscal year.

Turnquest said that while the former government projected a GFS deficit of $100 million, the actual figure is expected to be $500 million.

In his budget communication in May, he said the revenue shortfalls and accelerated spending of the former government contributed to a backlog of payments and commitments in excess of $300 million.

He said the Minnis administration is up to the task as prudent fiscal managers.

Turnquest also said the FNM will facilitate more, “expeditious reduction and elimination of the GFS deficit”.

To do this, the minister said the government will vigorously implement the Inter-American Development Bank’s (IDB) funded public financial management project and bring more transparency and accountability to the government’s fiscal operations.

Turnquest said the Minnis administration will also implement rules and procedures to govern the use of the $100,000 capital allowance for parliamentarians.

He said the government will also introduce fiscal responsibility legislation that would make it difficult for future administrations to incur deficits unabated.

Moody’s noted that the government’s plan to reduce debt is “somewhat optimistic” considering it plans to do so without material changes to policy and “a weak economic environment”.

“Authorities have stated that over the next three months they will design a fiscal consolidation plan,” Moody’s said.

“A positive note is that the FNM decided to delay the implementation of some tax breaks, a campaign promise, until after 2017/2018. That said, the weakness of the economy is likely to weigh on revenue growth over the coming years.

“The FNM has also stated it will likely also focus on reducing spending levels. However, there will be some sources of upward pressure on spending as well, such as the ongoing introduction of a National Health Insurance scheme and contingent liabilities/additional spending stemming from state-owned enterprises.”



