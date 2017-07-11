Three parliamentarians fail to disclose

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis will issue "the proper directives" to the attorney general in regard to the three parliamentarians that failed to file the requisite financial disclosures before the June 30 deadline, Press Secretary Anthony Newbold said today.

Newbold did not provide the names of the public officials and it is unclear if they are former or current parliamentarians. Newbold said their identities would be revealed in due time.

He added that the Cabinet will ensure that the Public Disclosure Commission is properly staffed to carry out its duties.

“The Cabinet met earlier today and will be meeting this afternoon to ensure that (Public Disclosure) Commissioner Myles Laroda gets the additional two members he needs to have an emergency meeting,” Newbold said during a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“Once that meeting is held, then a formal communication will be sent to the prime minister, who will issue the proper directives. You need to know that senior public servants will also be called to account as the law provides.”

Minnis previously said the names of individuals who failed to file by the deadline would be turned over to the attorney general for appropriate action.

The Public Disclosure Act mandates members of Parliament, senators, senior public officers and public appointees to declare their assets, income and liabilities as of December 31 of each year.

The act provides for a $10,000 fine or imprisonment of a term not exceeding two years, or both, for anyone who violates it.