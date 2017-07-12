Man admits putting $4 million cocaine in family’s yard

A 34-year-old fisherman yesterday took responsibility for 424 pounds of cocaine that police found on a property that did not belong to him.

Everette Wilson, of Bootle Bay, West End, was sentenced to 35 months in prison for the country’s largest cocaine seizure of the year.

He pleaded guilty to a single count of drug possession with intent to supply when he made his initial appearance before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

Wilson surrendered to police days after the family of six on whose property the drugs were found was charged in connection with the seizure and remanded to prison. The family has since been freed on bail.

In his plea in mitigation, attorney Carlson Shurland, who coincidentally also represents the other six defendants, claimed that Wilson found the drugs at Sandy Cay.

He placed the drugs in an un-tinted car and left it on the property of the other defendants.

According to Shurland, Wilson could have remained silent “but he felt the need to make atonement” after speaking to a priest.

Shurland said that Wilson’s actions demonstrated that he was not a player in the drug trade.

Shurland said, “He has to be the dumbest drug dealer ever to leave the drugs in a public place in an un-tinted car.”

Shurland said that on release from prison Wilson would have to face the family who he caused to be arrested.

After taking into account Wilson’s cooperation with police and that it was his first brush with the law, Forbes determined that 35 months was an appropriate sentence.

He said that Wilson should have turned the drugs over to police rather than keeping them.

The magistrate also ordered the seizure of Wilson’s car at the request of the prosecutor, ASP Clifford Daxon.

The case remains pending against auto mechanic Arthur Stubbs Sr., 44, Arthur Stubbs Jr., 22, twin sisters Naomi and Ruth Woodside, 53, Silia Woodside, 25, and Helena Stubbs, 41, all of West End, Grand Bahama.

Their trial is set to begin on October 12.