Woman denies drug charge
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Jul 12, 2017

A woman who was wanted in connection with a 2016 marijuana seizure has been denied bail.

Lavando Burrows, 23, of Spinney Drive, Grand Bahama, pleaded not guilty to a charge of marijuana possession with intent to supply at her arraignment before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

Police allegedly seized 10 pounds of marijuana in Grand Bahama on February 28, 2016.

She has been remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and returns to court for trial on October 20.

Also appearing in the same court was Jasmine Clarke, who pleaded guilty to having 1.25 pounds of marijuana with intent to supply,

Clarke was fined $2,000 or 12 months in prison.

Quick Links