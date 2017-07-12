More than $8 mil. for school repairs

Education Minister Jeff Lloyd yesterday said school repairs across the country may exceed the $8 million allocated for them.

During an interview with The Nassau Guardian, the minister was asked to give an estimate of the total expected to be spent on school repairs this year.

Lloyd said, “Millions of dollars.

“The repairs are easily going to exceed $8 million, and, of course, you know we are in a pretty tight circumstance at the moment.

“Easily those repairs can go beyond that, but we have to do what our budget allows.

“But we are talking about well in an excess of $8 million just for school repairs.

“Now, we’re not talking about upgrades to present institutions and we’re not talking about major renovations to present institutions.

“We’re just talking about repairs and restoring schools and buildings to a place that would be amenable and acceptable to staff.”

Lloyd said a number of schools across the country require intense work and are currently under aggressive repair.

He said the damage to a number of schools has been deemed a “disturbance”.

Some, like Stephen Dillet Primary School and Carlton Francis Primary School, he said, are simply inadequate to meet the requirements of the student and staff population.

However, the minister said those who have contracts for school repair understand the importance of having schools ready for September 1.

He believes the deadline is doable.