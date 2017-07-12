Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Bahamas Bar Association elects new officers at AGM

  • From left are Khrystle Rutherford-Ferguson (honorary treasurer); J. Denise Lewis-Johnson (vice president); Kahlil D. Parker (president); Joan Dilworth (honorary secretary); Kelli Ingraham (one-year council member); and Wayne Munroe, QC (three-year council member). Not pictured are Jeanine Weech-Gomez (three-year council member), Ian-Marie Darville and Jacy Whittaker (one-year council members).


Published: Jul 12, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Following a vigorous campaign, Kahlil D. Parker has been elected president of the Bahamas Bar Association at the association’s annual general meeting held on Friday, June 30. J. Denise Lewis-Johnson has been elected vice president.

The other elected officers are Joan Dilworth (honorary secretary) and Khrystle Rutherford-Ferguson (honorary treasurer). Ian-Marie Darville, Jacy Whittaker, and Kelli Ingraham were each elected council members for a one year term. Jeanine Weech-Gomez and Wayne Munroe, QC continue to serve as three-year members of the Bar Council, the executive body of the BBA.

The Bar Council is pleased to have Whittaker as its representative in Freeport, Grand Bahama. Whittaker’s election will realize a more hands-on and intimate presence of the Bar Council in Grand Bahama.

High on the agenda for the newly elected Bar Council will be:

• Securing the passage of necessary amendments to the Legal Profession Act to facilitate the increasing and varied work of the association, in order to serve the needs of the evolving modern and diverse practice of law in The Bahamas, and more strictly and timeously regulate the practice in the interest of the Bar and the public;

• Enhancing the role of the association in advocacy for and on behalf of both senior and junior members in private practice and at the employed Bar, to ensure the ability of members of the Bar to take full advantage of the growing international call for more diverse Bahamian legal expertise;

• Developing the association into a resource hub for members and the general public, and to take the lead on the issues which impact and would add value to their professional and personal lives.

Parker is pleased that the new Bar Council is reflective of the burgeoning presence and influence of younger members of the profession. However, he will seek to secure greater participation of senior members in the executive, professional and social endeavors of the Bahamas Bar Association.

 

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links