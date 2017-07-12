Two audits for Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources

Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Renward Wells said yesterday two audits are currently being conducted in his ministry to assist with its progression.

He also told The Nassau Guardian that contracts are being reviewed in various agencies under his portfolio, as he, like other ministers, has made numerous discoveries within his ministry.

“There are lots of things that have come forward in terms of land grants, in terms of contract workers, and just the overall operation itself with BAMSI (Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute) being a corporation, and so at the end of the day, we are still sifting through,” Wells said outside the Office of The Prime Minister.

“As I said during my budget contribution, there were land issues that I saw in BAIC (Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation) that I could have spoken to, but as a result of it, BAIC is going through a forensic audit.

“We’re going through a forensic audit, and all of those things will be brought to light.”

Before the May 10 election, there were major concerns about BAMSI contracts that were issued.

Speaking to that matter, Wells said, “Those contracts are being reviewed.

“Those contracts are being reviewed, but not from a political standpoint, but from an operational standpoint. Because, at the end of the day, we want to know why the individual was hired, whether the individual has some skillsets that can be used within the particular ministry.

“And I’ll tell you this, coming into that ministry, my permanent secretary didn’t even know who all was a part of the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources.

“So I have directed the permanent secretary to do two things.

“I want a personnel audit of that ministry to know how many persons are working in that ministry, what their job function is, why they were hired and when they were hired.

“The second thing I have asked for is an infrastructure audit, and that is the packing houses, the feedmill, the abattoir and the experimental farm on Gladstone Road.

“All of the physical assets of the Ministry of Agriculture [are] in a deteriorating and dilapidating state, and I want to know what that state is, so that we can address it, and so that people can work in an environment that is conducive, and so that we progressively move forward.”

It remains unclear how much money the previous administration spent on BAMSI.

When asked for a figure for this year, Wells said, “As it stands now, well, I’ll tell you what’s in the budget for BAMSI now.

“On the Ministry of Works side, you’ll probably have to speak with the minister of works as to what was spent in regards to BAMSI.

“In terms of just the overall salaries and stuff for BAMSI, we have about $10 million or so for BAMSI going forward this year.

“As it was stated in the FNM manifesto, the FNM intends to split the operations of BAMSI.

“The university and the experimental farm will go under the University of The Bahamas, and we will be renaming BAMSI, and I will be getting back to you with the exact name once Cabinet has agreed to it.

“We’re going to be renaming it, and BAMSI will be a school of marine and agricultural sciences under the University of The Bahamas.

“The agricultural side of BAMSI, we’re looking to redeploy the persons who are currently existing in that operation in other parts of the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources – wherever their skillsets lie – with the view to enhancing the overall efficiency and productiveness of both the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Marine Resources, because we are truly interested in bringing real food security to the country.”