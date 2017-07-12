Three people fail to disclose

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis will issue "the proper directives" to the attorney general in regard to the three parliamentarians who failed to file the requisite financial disclosures before the June 30 deadline, said Press Secretary Anthony Newbold yesterday.

Newbold did not provide the names of the three individuals who did not disclose, but insisted that their identities will be revealed in due time.

“While most of those who were affected flooded the [Public Disclosure] Commission with information, my understanding is there are still three persons who have not disclosed,” Newbold said during his weekly press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“The Cabinet met earlier today and will be meeting this afternoon to ensure that [Public Disclosure] Commissioner Myles Laroda gets the additional two members he needs to have for an emergency meeting,” Newbold said.

“Once that meeting is held, then a formal communication will be sent to the prime minister, advising him of the situation, formally; and then, of course, he will issue the proper directives, as we expect whomever they are who did not disclose to be dealt with as the law provides.

“I have to tell you that senior public servants will also be called to account as the law provides.”

Newbold, told the media on June 7 that “more than 20 members of Parliament, former and present, have three weeks in which to file”.

Minnis previously said if these people did not file the disclosures by June 30 he would “turn that file with their names over to the attorney general and instruct him to do what the law prescribes”.

The Public Disclosure Act mandates that members of Parliament, senators, senior public officers and public appointees declare their assets, income and liabilities as of December 31 of each year.

The act provides for a $10,000 fine or imprisonment of a term not exceeding two years, or both, for anyone who violates it.

In the case where the offense involves the deliberate non-disclosure of property, in addition to a fine or term of imprisonment, or both, the property located inside The Bahamas would be forfeited to the government or the value of the property, if situated outside of The Bahamas, would be paid by the offender.