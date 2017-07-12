Sears: Stop loose talk on the economy

Former Fort Charlotte MP Alfred Sears yesterday warned the Minnis administration to “cease and desist from the constant allegations of misfeasance, abuse and corruption”.

Sears’ comments followed notice of a review by international credit ratings agency Moody’s with a view to downgrade The Bahamas’ credit rating once again.

In a statement to the press, Sears said, “I caution the Minnis government that official statements of ministers, unlike statements of candidates during the general election campaign, can have negative legal consequences, talk-down the economy and undermine the national interests of The Bahamas.”

He continued, “Surely, Moody’s proposed review for downgrade of The Bahamas was prompted, amongst other things, by the official statements in the budget communication presented by the minister of finance during the budget debate on May 31, 2017.”

In its credit opinion released last week, Moody’s said The Bahamas’ Baa3 credit rating has been placed on review for downgrade.

The agency said the review was prompted by statements from the Minnis administration “that The Bahamas' fiscal position was weaker than previously estimated and that the government's debt ratios will continue to worsen over the coming years”.

Sears pointed to Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest’s budget communication, which he called an “unprecedented partisan defence” of the Ingraham administration’s alleged achievements from 2007–2012 and the Christie administration’s alleged failures from 2012–2017.

He cited Turnquest’s assertion that the Christie administration left the country “with a cupboard that is bare”.

Sears insisted, “Clearly, the unintended consequences of the accusatory context of the official statements on the Bahamian economy during the budget debate, without any careful blueprint for an aggressive growth strategy, prompted Moody’s review to downgrade the bond and issuer ratings of The Bahamas.”

Moody’s previously downgraded The Bahamas’ sovereign credit rating from Baa2 to Baa3 in August 2016.

The agency cited dismal economic growth, ballooning debt and the government’s inability to meet its own projections as reasons for that downgrade.

In December 2016, Standard & Poor’s (S&P) also downgraded The Bahamas’ sovereign credit rating to sub-investment grade, widely considered “junk status”, in a grim economic report on the country’s fiscal health and future.

S&P said the downgrade was a reflection of a weaker than expected GDP growth.

The Bahamas was downgraded four times by major ratings agencies under the Christie administration.

“This is no time to engage in a blame game; this is a time to get down to the serious business of growing the Bahamian economy and shifting the development paradigm in a more sustainable direction,” Sears said yesterday.

“The government of The Bahamas, with an open economy in crisis and dependent on international confidence, does not have the luxury to engage in any further loose talk.”

Sears added yesterday that, now that the general election is over, the government needs to stop its “blame game”.

“Bahamian government leaders do not have the luxury to talk-down the Bahamian economy or engage in emotive partisan declarations, which undermine the confidence of multilateral bodies, rating agencies and the local and international investors,” he added.

“The general election campaign is over.

“Now is the time for the government to cease and desist from the constant allegations of misfeasance, abuse and corruption by the previous government officials and focus its attention on solving shifting our development paradigm to a more sustainable economic model.

“Moody’s announcement should signal to us that we cannot squander the opportunity to correct the ship of state in a blame game.”

Though he issued a warning to the Minnis administration on its revelations about the Christie administration, Sears also encouraged the government to “let the chips fall where they may” in its investigations of corruption.

“All patriotic Bahamians want the public resources of The Bahamas to be used solely for the public good and not personal aggrandizement by public officials,” he said.

“Any information relating to misfeasance, corruption and wrongdoing by public officials in previous administrations should be turned over to the able attorney general to be investigated and pursued either in a commission of inquiry, civil action for misfeasance or criminal prosecution.

“Let the chips fall where they may.

“In the meantime, stop the loose talk; get on with the serious business of governing, reversing the current unsustainable trajectory and growing the economy.

“We all have a stake in the success of this undertaking.”