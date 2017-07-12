Cooper suggests alternate investment for Izmirlian

Exumas and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper charged yesterday that the Minnis administration must “reject any suggestion that fosters uncertainty” about Baha Mar and that anything less than “full-throated” support for the resort is “potentially harmful” to the economy, and suggested the government help the resort’s former developer find another investment.

“The government of The Bahamas must act responsibly and reject any suggestion that fosters uncertainty regarding the Baha Mar development and its new owner Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd,” Cooper said in a statement.

“The Minnis administration’s pontification over wild requests by Sarkis Izmirlian that suggest he should somehow reacquire the property at Cable Beach has surely led to uncertainty among those who would wish to book and invest in the property in this most fragile stage of its infancy.

“We note that S&P cited the stalled opening of Baha Mar as a reason for their downgrade. The former administration was successful in ensuring the opening of Baha Mar.”

In December 2016, Standard & Poor’s downgraded The Bahamas’ sovereign credit rating to sub investment-grade level, widely considered “junk status”. S&P said the downgrade was a reflection of a weaker than expected GDP growth.

Cooper continued, “We reiterate in the public’s interest that Baha Mar must succeed. Mr. Izmirlian remains a friend to The Bahamas and a permanent resident of this country.

“A prudent government would be assisting him in finding another project in the country in which to invest his considerable resources; the property at South Ocean situated next to Albany comes to mind.

“Anything less than full-throated support in word and deed for Baha Mar is potentially harmful to our economy at this time.”

Cooper was referring to former Baha Mar CEO Sarkis Izmirlian’s request for a moratorium on the completion of any sale for Baha Mar.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has told The Guardian that the government has no intention of interfering with the property.

However, Minnis did not offer a clear position on Izmirlian’s request, only stating that, “I’ve answered you. I’ve told you our position. We would like to see Baha Mar opened and provide job opportunities for Bahamians.”

In opposition Minnis had pledged to execute a “real sale” of Baha Mar and said under a Minnis administration only Bahamians would be allowed to complete the project.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said that the government “must do nothing to stop” Baha Mar from being completed and charged that Izmirlian was “dead wrong” to request a moratorium.

Ingraham said the completion of Baha Mar is of “critical and essential importance to the economy of The Bahamas”.