Roberts: Crime challenge impacted Nottage’s health

In a tribute to the late Dr. Bernard Nottage at the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) memorial for the former minister last night, PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts shared fond memories of his “longtime friend” and even opined that while Nottage was minister of national security, the crime challenge impacted his health.

“I wish to salute and pay tribute to the life and work of a great Bahamian patriot, visionary, medical doctor, athlete, nation builder whose humble beginnings mirror that of the founder of the modern Bahamas, Sir Lynden Oscar Pindling,” Roberts said.

“They were both products of East Street in the heart of Over-The-Hill.

“Having lost his dad at the age of 10, the challenge of caring and advancing the Nottage clan became the principal focus of their dear mom, Olivia, whom the family adored until her passing.

“B.J., as he was affectionately known, had a vision for his Bahamas and would often articulate planks of his broad vision for the future growth and development of this country he loved so dearly and worked tirelessly to develop.”

Roberts pointed to the launch of the Bahamas Family Planning Association on April 13, 1984, under the leadership of Nottage.

“The record shows that when Dr. Nottage initially proposed the idea of family planning to The Bahamas, he was sternly admonished that ‘man should not cast thy seed upon the ground’,” he said.

“I recall B.J. standing his ground against his strong critics as he was strongly secure in his views.”

Roberts also spoke of Nottage’s service as minister of national security.

“It was a mammoth task and B.J. immersed himself into this assignment with every fiber of his being,” he said.

“We all knew it was a very complicated undertaking without any quick fixes.

“B.J. utilized all of his training and expertise together with those of his advisors and came up with plans to address this longstanding challenge.

“In my opinion, the crime challenge impacted B.J.'s health.”

Both Roberts and Nottage served as the member of Parliament for the Bains and Grants Town area in their political careers.

“I was delighted that the Bains and Grants Town branch had almost unanimously endorsed B.J. when I decided after 25 years not to seek re-election,” he said.

“Despite B.J.’s illness, his deep love for the people of Bains and Grants Town drove him to seek re-election. But God, in his wisdom, decided to call him to rest from his labor and to enjoy the rewards of Heaven.”

Roberts further extended his condolences to Nottage’s wife, siblings and the remainder of his family.

He ended his tribute saying, “B.J. would have said, ‘My life’s been full. I savored much. Good friends, good times, a loved one’s touch. Perhaps my time seemed all too brief. Don’t lengthen it now with undue grief. Lift up your heart and share with me. God wanted me now. He set me free’.

“May our brother, national hero, Dr. Bernard J. Nottage rest in peace and rise in glory.”