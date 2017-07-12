Leon Williams out at BTC

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) yesterday announced that CEO Leon Williams “will be leaving the business”.

“To ensure our success continues unabated in the future, we are making changes at the executive level in The Bahamas, and Leon Williams will be leaving the business,” the company said in an internal communiqué to employees.

“We will appoint two key leadership positions: Dexter Cartwright will now assume the role of interim CEO, while Andre Foster will join BTC as chief operating officer.”

Cartwright’s career spans more than 25 years in various senior management positions in Canada, the U.S., and throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, according to BTC.

Foster served as vice president of enterprise IT services and infrastructure for CWC. BTC noted that both men are Bahamians.

It is not clear when Williams will be departing the company.

Williams was appointed CEO of BTC back in June 2014. He was hired on a 12-month contract at the time.

In April 2011, the Ingraham administration sold a 51 percent stake of BTC to Cable and Wireless Communications (CWC), which is now headed by BTC Chairman Phil Bentley.

Upon coming to office in 2012, former Prime Minister Perry Christie appointed Williams on a committee to negotiate a two percent take-back of the shares in BTC on behalf of the Bahamian people.

Williams was previously fired as CEO of BTC in 2008.

At the time, BTC was fully owned by the government.

After the firing, then chairman of BTC Julian Francis said it was not in BTC’s best interest for Williams to continue to serve in the top post.

In 2011, BTC reached a settlement with Williams, who had taken legal action against the company.

Williams’ termination was an issue of great public interest and angered people who supported his work in telecommunications.

In a statement to the press yesterday, Cable and Wireless Communications (CWC) CEO John Reid thanked Williams for his dedication and commitment to CWC and BTC.

“Leon is leaving the company in solid shape and has laid a foundation for continued success as the leading telecommunications service provider in The Bahamas,” Reid said.

He added, “We will continue to work closely with the people and government of The Bahamas as we give greater focus to our new growth plans for the country, ensuring we best meet the needs of our customers, as well as contribute to the growth of The Bahamas.”