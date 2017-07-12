Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

PM to give national address next week

  • Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis.


Published: Jul 12, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis will deliver his first national address next week, said Press Secretary Anthony “Ace” Newbold yesterday.

“Many of the questions you may have with respect to the way forward will be answered in that presentation, as well as what can be expected when the House of Assembly returns in September,” Newbold said during his weekly briefing with the press at the Office of the Prime Minister.

When asked to indicate what some of Minnis’ talking points might be, Newbold said, “He will tell you what he is going to do moving forward, those things that he promised on the campaign trail. We will get some more specifics. I am not going to preempt him. I will let him tell you what he wants to tell you.”

Newbold announced in previous weeks that the prime minister would address the nation twice per year and would engage the media once per quarter at “special press conferences”.

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links