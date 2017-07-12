PM to give national address next week

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis will deliver his first national address next week, said Press Secretary Anthony “Ace” Newbold yesterday.

“Many of the questions you may have with respect to the way forward will be answered in that presentation, as well as what can be expected when the House of Assembly returns in September,” Newbold said during his weekly briefing with the press at the Office of the Prime Minister.

When asked to indicate what some of Minnis’ talking points might be, Newbold said, “He will tell you what he is going to do moving forward, those things that he promised on the campaign trail. We will get some more specifics. I am not going to preempt him. I will let him tell you what he wants to tell you.”

Newbold announced in previous weeks that the prime minister would address the nation twice per year and would engage the media once per quarter at “special press conferences”.