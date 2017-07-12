Cooper: FNM needs growth strategy

Exumas and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper yesterday called on the Minnis administration to hold off on borrowing an anticipated $320 million-plus for deficit spending this fiscal year and formulate a strategy to get the economy growing again, rather than engage in risky “optics” and “blame casting”.

Cooper, the shadow minister of finance, said the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) stands “ready to assist” the government in developing a course of corrective action, as the failure of the Free National Movement (FNM), at this point, means the “failure of The Bahamas”.

His comments come in the wake of giant credit ratings agency Moody’s placing The Bahamas’ Baa3 credit rating on review for downgrade due to statements from the current administration.

“The damage has clearly already been done as far as reckless statements go,” Cooper said.

“A downgrade by Moody’s would see our credit rating at ‘junk’, or non-investment grade status.

“This would accompany the ‘junk status’ that our sovereign credit rating is already at, with the other major ratings agency, Standard & Poor’s.

“The government must now take a course of corrective action to stave off a likely downgrade and put us on a path to steadily upgrade our credit rating whenever Moody’s decides.”

Cooper stressed that the Minnis administration has yet to create a specific short-term or long-term fiscal consolidation plan, “despite promises by the minister of finance to deliver one”.

He said the government must develop an economic recovery strategy that will draw in more foreign direct investment, increase the ease of doing business, stem the flow of crime, reduce the cost of electricity and expand mortgage relief, among other things.

“To be sure, there is not much point at this juncture in blame casting, and this latest development is nothing to be celebrated, as despite our divergent views, the failure of the FNM government will mean the failure of The Bahamas,” Cooper said.

“We must work together, despite differing philosophies and approaches, toward the success of The Bahamas.

“We call upon the government to engage a bipartisan solution to the problem and consult the top private sector experts in formulating an economic growth plan and appointment of an economic growth czar.”

Cooper suggested that the government “postpone the resolution to borrow $320 million-plus to facilitate deficit spending this fiscal year”.

He said the government should implement “appropriate alternative strategies”.

“We suspect this was mere posturing, optics from the current administration with a plan to revise such a hefty downward outlook at the time of the mid-year exercise to appear the savior of the economy,” he said.

“But such dangerous games are not suited for serious minded governments to play. Governance is serious business.”

FNM triggered review

Not letting the Minnis adminstration off the hook, Cooper said the Minnis administration “triggered” the review by international credit ratings agency Moody’s of The Bahamas’ sovereign credit rating when “minister after minister painted a portrait of a doomed economy without a fiscal plan for the way forward”.

“As feared, the Minnis administration has triggered a review of our sovereign credit rating from a major international agency due to the rhetoric of the budget debate,” Cooper said in a statement.

“The Progressive Liberal Party warned that the world was listening as minister after minister in the new government painted a portrait of a doomed economy without a fiscal plan for the way forward, yet here we are.”

Moody’s said the review was prompted by statements from the Minnis administration “that The Bahamas' fiscal position was weaker than previously estimated and that the government's debt ratios will continue to worsen over the coming years”.

The ratings agency also noted that the government’s plan to reduce debt is “somewhat optimistic”, considering it plans to do so without material changes to policy and in “a weak economic environment”.

According to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest, the government will have to borrow a combined $722 million to cover the deficit left by the Christie administration and finance its commitments in the current fiscal year.

Turnquest said that while the former government projected a government finance statistics (GFS) deficit of $100 million, the actual figure is expected to be $500 million.

In his budget communication in May, he said the revenue shortfalls and accelerated spending of the former government contributed to a backlog of payments and commitments in excess of $300 million.