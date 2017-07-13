Zonta Club of New Providence raises $10K for Ranfurly Homes

The Zonta Club of New Providence (ZCNP) recently raised and donated $10,000 to assist in the construction of the country’s first transition home at the Ranfurly Homes for Children.

The donation was part of the proceeds from Zonta’s “Tapas N Jazz” event. The ZCNP, in partnership with the Ranfurly Homes, hosted the evening of fun and elegance earlier in the year to help generate much-needed funds to get the non-profit children’s home closer to its target of building transition homes.

“This opportunity to partner with the Ranfurly Homes in their mission to construct a transition home for young adults is in keeping with our mandate to empower and advance the status of women and children,” said ZCNP President Claudine Farquharson. “So we were delighted to be a part of such a worthy venture and we look forward to continuing our support for this cause.”

Transition homes are needed for children who lived at Ranfurly Homes but had to move out as they came of age. President of Ranfurly Homes Alexandra Maillis-Lynch said not many children who live at Ranfurly have the backup of family and security to help them ease into the responsibilities associated with adulthood.

She said in the past it has proven to leave many of the children susceptible to bad influences. A transition home would give them that stopgap of two years where they would abide by certain rules that would go with the home, and they would learn what it is to be an adult in the right situations; that allows them to feel that they’re a part of a family.

The Zonta Club of New Providence is the nation’s leading organization dedicated to improving the legal, political, economic, educational, health and professional status of women at the global and local levels through service and advocacy. Zonta was founded in 1919 and is an international global organization of executives and professionals working together to advance the status of women worldwide through service and advocacy. Zontians all over the world volunteer their time, talents and support to local and international service projects as well as scholarship programs aimed at fulfilling Zonta's mission and objectives.