The Pointe in limbo

The Pointe is currently in limbo as it continues to await the appropriate regulatory approval to begin phase two of the project, said The Point’s Director of Communications Kendeno Knowles yesterday.

There is currently no work going on at the site.

Knowles said the change in government is the cause of the delay.

"At this point, as you know there has been a change in government and obviously with that, has come a new regulatory process and so we are going through that regulatory process at the moment,” he said in an interview with The Nassau Guardian.

"I obviously don’t want to pre-empt that and I can't say much more than that. Our commitment obviously remains to revitalizing downtown Nassau and we will continue the process."

Knowles said he could not give a timeline on the project at this time.

He added, “It’s more about the change in government and those folks who are appointed to those different committees, or different boards, and you can appreciate that obviously they have to become versed with what has happened previously.”

When promoted about the project last week, Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar said he does not know about any recent developments at The Pointe, explaining that he has been busy dealing with various issues in his ministry.

“I actually cannot comment on that because I haven’t addressed that yet,” D’Aguilar told reporters.

“I haven’t, you know, I’ve been working 100 hours a day trying to deal with all the issues in my ministry in tourism and aviation. I simply have not got to that yet.”

Back in March, now Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis said 500 jobs are expected to be created when the second phase of The Pointe opens in late 2018.

The Pointe is a project by New World One Bay Street, a wholly owned subsidiary of China Construction America.

Phase two of The Pointe is an upscale, lifestyle residential community development that will sit on over seven acres of Nassau’s waterfront.

It is expected to encompass a 100-room, eight-story condominium complex with ocean front residences, which are slated to open in September 2018.

A 150-room branded resort and spa with a business center, dining and retail amenities is expected to open shortly thereafter in November 2018.

The Pointe will include a marina and yacht club, 50,000 square feet of retail and office space, restaurants, upscale shopping and exciting entertainment venues, such as a performing arts center, state-of-the-art movie theater, nightclub and rooftop bar upon its completion.

Phase one of The Pointe was a 900-car multi-level parking garage that was completed last year.