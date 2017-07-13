Date:
Alleged ammo dealer remanded
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Jul 13, 2017

An alleged ammunition dealer was yesterday remanded to prison.

Silas Thompson, 33, of Joe Farrington Road, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt regarding the seizure of almost 1,000 rounds of ammunition of diverse calibers on June 23.

Thompson was arrested in Bimini after police allegedly found the bullets on his boat.

He was arraigned on five counts of possession of ammunition, five counts of possession of ammunition with intent to supply, and importation of ammunition.

Police seized 494 rounds of 9mm ammunition; 50 rounds of .357 ammunition; 25 rounds of .40 ammunition; 50 rounds of .44 ammunition and 39 rounds of .45 ammunition.

Thompson, who was represented by Ian Cargill, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He makes his next court appearance on September 6 for the start of his trial.

