BICA responds to Moody’s, urges govt to improve financial reporting

The narrative of the Bahamas credit rating action by Moody’s Investors Service highlights the urgent requirement for improved credibility in financial reporting, the Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA) said in a statement last night.

The statement was in response to Moody’s recent announcement that it has placed the country’s credit rating on review for downgrade.

BICA noted that the international credit rating agency referenced recent financial data presented in the 2017/2018 budget exercise, which significantly differed from projections set out in the mid-year budget exercise completed only three months prior.

“A significant contributor to such differences is the current use of the cash basis of accounting by The Bahamas government for budget preparation and financial reporting,” said BICA, which is headed by Gowon Bowe.

“The Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants holds the position that meaningful analyses of the financial position and performance of The Bahamas requires current, complete and accurate financial data, which can only be achieved by the adoption of modern accounting practices for financial reporting, namely International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS).”

IPSAS requires accrual-based accounting for financial reporting purposes, which would have the benefit of recognizing the assets of The Bahamas government, which to date are not referenced when discussing the financial position of the country, and have a significant impact on evaluating the capital and other expenditure decisions being made.

Another benefit would be recognizing the liabilities of The Bahamas when the obligation is incurred as opposed to when it is settled. The use of settlement date distorts the period in which the decision to expend was taken.

Other benefits would be removing the recurring debates following changes in administration on which

administration is responsible for the liabilities being settled following an election cycle; and focusing on fiscal consolidation plans, as opposed to the veracity of the numbers underlying the plans.

In addition, with the adoption of IPSAS is the expectation of preparing future budgets using an accrual basis of accounting; if the financial results are to be reported on an accrual basis, the budgeting process must align, BICA said.

“[These] enhanced budgeting and financial reporting processes are integral to restoring credibility to the financial data presented to the citizens of the country and external observers,” the statement said.

BICA acknowledged that improved financial reporting is only one element of addressing the fiscal challenges facing The Bahamas.

However, BICA said it is confident that with improved quality of financial data upon which to make data-driven decisions, the fiscal consolidation and economic stimulus plans become that much easier to formulate, implement and monitor.

Further, cost-benefit analyses are able to be performed to evaluate the merits of social and economic

initiatives that are being considered, and the success of those initiatives already implemented, it added.

BICA pointed out that it is an integral part of the government’s plans to implement IPSAS through the task force that was established during the 2015/2016 fiscal year, which comprises representatives from the public treasury, the Ministry of Finance and other interested parties.

“The work of this task force is critical and BICA remains committed to providing technical support to The Bahamas government,” the statement said.

Further, BICA has recently constituted a Public Sector Advisory Committee, which is tasked

with supporting the government in assessing the viability of its fiscal and social policies, along with assisting in their implementation through the provision of practical guidance, and analyses of potential challenges and solutions to overcome such challenges.

The dialogue and interaction with the government has commenced.

BICA encouraged the government to continue its efforts in developing the National Development Plan, “which represents a long-term vision and strategy for The Bahamas that undoubtedly will present the road map to financial, social and environmental successes for the great Bahamaland”.

BICA said, “The prospects for The Bahamas in the near and longer-term are best presented by the public and private sectors in a collaborative effort, and together these parties can translate such prospects into tangible strategic plans that will culminate in a stronger financial position and performance, and ultimately provide the foundation for stable sovereign credit ratings in the immediate future and improved sovereign credit ratings in the long-term future.”

BICA said, in the face of adversity, all those who have a contribution to make must step forward to ensure the continued success of The Bahamas.

“BICA stands committed to such contributions and participation,” it said.