Coalition pushes for Anti-Corruption Task Force

A coalition of civil society and private industry groups is urging the government to establish an Anti-Corruption Task Force (ACT) in its efforts to establish a culture of transparency and accountability and combat corruption.

The call is being made by the Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG), Citizens for a Better Bahamas, ReEarth, Civil Society Bahamas, Rise Bahamas, and The Abaco Chamber of Commerce.

It follows Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ speech at the CARICOM heads of government meeting in Grenada last week, in which he said corruption remains a formidable challenge to small and developing countries like The Bahamas.

“...We are determined to brutally confront this challenge,” Minnis said.

“In this regard, my government has implemented a policy of zero tolerance for corruption.”

The Royal Bahamas Police Force recently established an Anti-Corruption Unit and the government has promised tougher laws to address corruption early in the term.

The coalition believes that the task force would also play a key role in addressing corruption in The Bahamas.

In a statement yesterday, it said the proposed ACT would be a multi-sector body comprising of designees from public service, civil society, private industry, media, academia and others, intended to inform, affect and monitor the process toward the prevention and eradication of high-level corruption through research, public education and reform.

The group recommends the ACT have responsibility for proposing draft legislation for new and existing laws; proposing draft amendments to parliamentary procedures, rules and codes of conduct; detailing components necessary for the establishment of an anti-corruption agency; and overseeing the anti-corruption agency.

ORG Engagement Coordinator Terneille Burrows said it is of paramount importance that the ACT have representation from a cross-section of stakeholders.

“Every sector is better regulated when it is accountable to another,” Burrows said.

“This is the essence of checks and balances. By opening up the responsibility of fighting corruption to other sectors, we create transparency and expand our collective ability to hold those in positions of power or responsibility accountable.

“This principle has been frequently reinforced in anti-corruption recommendations of standard-setters such as the World Bank, United Nations, Transparency International and Organization of American States.

“Furthermore, such collaborative task forces have produced results for regional peers such as Trinidad and Jamaica. If we want a stronger, more effective anti-corruption environment, as the prime minister has endorsed, we must seek multi-sector, collective action.”

The group also urged that the stakeholders, especially government, act quickly to establish groundwork ahead of Parliament reconvening in September.

“Anti-corruption is an urgent issue. Consecutive governments have acknowledged a need for accountability and transparency and, more poignantly, we see a level of skepticism of government displayed by the people,” said Lemarque Campbell, chairperson of Citizens for a Better Bahamas, the local arm of Transparency International.

“These are reasons enough to act immediately, however, given the deputy prime minister’s recent declaration that anti-corruption legislation will be a top priority when Parliament reconvenes, it is more critical than ever that we begin to research and develop best practices and infrastructure to fight corruption.

“That is the intent of this proposed ACT outline, which provides not only steps for its own implementation, but a path to the establishment of the much-promised anti-corruption agency.”

The proposal for the Anti-Corruption Task Force has been shared widely in civil society and continues to gain endorsement, the coalition said.

The ACT proposal has also been circulated to the prime minister, deputy prime minister, key members of Cabinet, and the leader of the opposition.

“We hope to soon count these representatives amongst our supporters and invite all stakeholders, whether government, private industry, civil society, academia, or otherwise, to join us in advocacy for an Anti-Corruption Task Force,” Burrows said.

“It is only together that we can tackle this pervasive culture of corruption at all levels of our society.”