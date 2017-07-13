Turnquest: Growth strategy underway

The government’s overall growth strategy is underway, charged Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest yesterday in response to the Progressive Liberal Party’s call for the government to develop an economic plan for the country.

Exumas and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper on Tuesday called for the government to formulate a strategy to get the economy growing again, rather than engaging in risky “optics” and “blame casting”.

“There are a number of initiatives that are ongoing at the moment,” Turnquest told The Nassau Guardian.

“The establishment of the Small Business Entrepreneur Center at the University of The Bahamas, which will be supplemented by direct funding for venture capital.

“Those programs are in the finalization phase, before Cabinet as a matter of fact.

“So, hopefully we will get those out shortly and we will be moving on to the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Act when we come back [to Parliament] after the break.

“We are continuing to support BAIC (Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation) and its training programs as well as the National Training Agency.

“We are supporting/launching the Jump Start and the Fresh Start programs again.

“So, Mr. Cooper, his suggestion is a valid suggestion.

“I think he understands the process, even in his private enterprise, and he would understand that these things are moving forward and we expect that those pieces of legislation that I mentioned, as well as other legislation to address the ease of doing business, will be coming forth in short order.”

Throughout the Free National Movement’s (FNM) election campaign, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis promised that an FNM government would, “reduce spending in a number of areas, cut waste and institute a strategy for economic growth”.

No official strategy has been released to date.

Cooper, the shadow minister of finance, said in a statement on Tuesday that the PLP stands “ready to assist” the government in developing a course of corrective action, as the failure of the FNM at this point means the “failure of The Bahamas”.

His comments come in the wake of giant credit rating agency Moody’s placing The Bahamas’ Baa3 credit rating on review for downgrade due to statements from the current administration.

Cooper stressed that the Minnis administration has yet to create a specific short-term or long-term fiscal consolidation plan, “despite promises by the minister of finance to deliver one”.

He said the government must develop an economic recovery strategy that will draw in more foreign direct investment, increase the ease of doing business, stem the flow of crime, reduce the cost of electricity and expand mortgage relief, among other things.

He also suggested that the government, “postpone the resolution to borrow $320 million-plus to facilitate deficit spending this fiscal year”.

He said the government should implement “appropriate alternative strategies”.

When asked yesterday whether he believes these initiatives will ease the fear of many Bahamians of another possible downgrade from Moody’s, Turnquest said, “We are taking this thing from three angles, really.

“What I am taking about is small business support and securing our middle class.

“As we move forward we are looking at a number of investments that have been identified for foreign direct investments, which we hope to be able to announce in short order, which will also provide employment and opportunities for growth.

“We are also looking at how we can further incentivize businesses, particularly in hard hit Grand Bahama and the Family Islands.

“So we do have an overall growth strategy that we anticipate will bear fruit in short order.”