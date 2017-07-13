Gibson expected back as Gaming Board chairman

Former MP Kenyatta Gibson is expected to be appointed chairman of the Gaming Board, The Nassau Guardian understands.

The Gaming Board is also expected to conduct an audit to determine the financial dealings of the agency.

Shortly after the new Cabinet was formed, the government announced that it is conducting audits of various government ministries, departments and other related government agencies.

Gibson and Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar, who has ministerial responsibility for the Gaming Board, reportedly toured the operation yesterday.

From his initial appointment as chairman under the first Christie administration, Gibson insisted The Bahamas was poised and ready to take advantage of every opportunity and trend in the gaming industry.

In 2004, he told Parliament the Gaming Board was reviewing the feasibility of The Bahamas introducing a national lottery.

Gibson would return as chairman with a national lottery still not introduced. But a lot has changed since his last stint as chairman, which ended in 2012 at the end of the Free National Movement’s last term in office.

Web shops are now regulated.

In a referendum brought by the Christie administration in 2013, voters said no to both initiatives, but the government decided to regulate web shops anyway, with then Prime Minister Perry Christie saying there were concerns about money laundering in an unregulated environment.

The board regulates casinos and web shop operations.

There are currently eight web shop licensees and four casino license holders: Atlantis; Baha Mar; Resorts World Bimini Bay and Treasure Bay Casino (not operational).