$1.5 mil. PLP debt

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has a post-election debt of $1.5 million, The Nassau Guardian can confirm.

The revelation was made during a recent meeting of the party’s leadership council.

During that meeting, there was no reporting on how much the PLP raised and how much it spent during the recent general election campaign.

When contacted yesterday, both PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis and PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts offered no comment on the issue.

Davis simply said the party “will deal with its debt”.

Former Fort Charlotte MP Alfred Sears was also contacted for comment.

Sears said he was concerned that as a dues-paying member of the PLP he is unaware of how much the party raised and spent during the election campaign.

“Certainly if I, as a former candidate and member of the party, am unaware of what was raised, what was spent and what is actually the debt, then clearly I am concerned. There is no question about that,” he said.

“Given the critical role that political parties play, there ought to be transparency, they ought to be regulated [and] there ought to be annual financial statements to the members who pay dues.

“How could you pay dues to an organization and not know how much money is raised and how much money is spent?

“I am a dues-paying member of the Progressive

Liberal Party and I am entitled to know.”

Sears ran for leader of the PLP during its January 2017 national convention.

He was handily defeated by former Prime Minister Perry Christie.

He also lost his bid to win Fort Charlotte, a seat he held between 2002 and 2012.

The party suffered one of its greatest defeats during the May 10 general election, only winning four of the 39 seats in the House of Assembly.

Campaign finances

Sears said political parties are treated as public institutions “because they serve such a critical role in organizing how people vote, how the representation is structured in the Parliament”.

“We know that the leader of the major political parties, the party which achieves a majority in a general election, automatically becomes the prime minister. So given this important public function, throughout the Commonwealth, political parties are regulated,” he said.

“There are campaign finance laws to ensure the integrity of the democratic process and I believe that the Progressive Liberal Party needs to be restructured so that there is internal accountability and transparency with respect to monies raised.”

In 1980, the then Pindling administration drafted a bill to govern money in politics.

The bill, which was never tabled in Parliament, proposed to “make provision for the registration of political parties; for the regulation and control of political contributions; for the public funding of elections and for other purposes incidental thereto and connected therewith”.

Under that bill, a registrar of political parties would have been appointed.

That person would have been able to, at any reasonable time, enter the premises of a political party, party branch or candidate registered under the act to examine its books, papers and documents and would have been able to request such information as he may reasonably require to discharge his responsibilities.

The bill would have also mandated that all political parties have a chief financial officer responsible for proper records, ensuring that contributions are placed in the appropriate depository and financial statements are filed with the registrar of political parties.

It is not clear why that bill was shelved.

Thirty-seven years later, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has promised that his government will “amend the Public Disclosure Act to broaden the scope of application to include campaign finance reform and to make provision for direct referral to an independent prosecutor”.

Sears said the core values of the PLP call for honest political practice and campaign finance reform will only benefit the party’s image.

“This kind of reform will make the party much more attractive to millennials and other demographic groups in The Bahamas and it will put the party in line with the best practice of honest, transparent, democratic governance,” he said.

He added, “I would say that this is a matter for all political parties.

“I think The Bahamas has reached a stage where to regain the confidence of our people there needs to be transparency.

“Political parties are important public institutions and therefore the conduct of their affairs ought never to be shrouded in secrecy.”

During his farewell address to the Free National Movement in May 2012, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham revealed that the party was $1 million in debt.

Ingraham said that the FNM was “financially challenged” during the 2012 election campaign.