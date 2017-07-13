Dorsett arrested

Former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Minister Kenred Dorsett was arrested and charged by police with bribery yesterday, his attorney Wayne Munroe confirmed last night.

Munroe said the allegation made against Dorsett is that he received “between $80,000 and $180,000” from a contractor.

He said the former minister denies that allegation.

Dorsett is expected to be formally arraigned in a magistrate’s court today.

Munroe said police arrested Dorsett following consultation with the Office of the Attorney General.

He was questioned by officers at the Central Detective Unit (CDU) for several hours.

“Oh yes. It’s the people’s time. He’s been charged, you see,” Munroe said.

Munroe said Dorsett, the former MP for Southern Shores and the former minister of the environment and housing, was going to spend the night in a cell at a police station.

“This afternoon, I went along with Ken Dorsett, the former minister of the environment, to CDU because they said they wanted to talk with him,” Munroe said.

“They didn’t tell him in advance what they wanted to talk to him about.

“When we got there the general allegation was they were talking about this [contractor] and it involved work done when there was a fire at the dump site.

“If you check your reporting at the time you will find that the government, through Ken Dorsett, went on television and issued interviews to you all to ask any Bahamian person with heavy equipment to come to the dump and fight the fire.

“This chap (the contractor) came down and he also put his equipment to work.

“The effect of his allegation was that he was then made to pay to be able to work on the site, even though you will find fresh reports that the government said anybody with equipment should come down and you can work.”

Munroe added that, “The allegations he was questioned about were not specific to any date. It was between the period of March and May 10, which is a period between 71 days. It was an allegation of receiving between $80,000 and $180,000.”

Munroe said when he left Dorsett at the station “we were trying to make the best of what is a trying circumstance”.

“You never know the inward effect this has on people or their wives and their young children,” Munroe said.

“His wife came when they said they were going to keep him to bring him a blanket and some food.”

Dorsett was elected for Southern Shores in 2012. He lost his seat in the May 10, 2017 general election.

The former Cabinet minister was among those who paid tribute to the late Dr. Bernard Nottage on Tuesday night at PLP headquarters.