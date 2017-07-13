Date:
Dorsett charged with extortion and bribery

  • Former Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett (center) being escorted to court today.

KRYSTEL BROWN
Guardian Online Editor
Published: Jul 13, 2017

Former Minister of the Environment Kendred Dorsett was charged in a Magistrate’s Court today with extorting $120,000 from Johnathan Ash. 

Dorsett was also charged with accepting bribes in the same amount.

He was charged with four counts of extortion, four counts of bribery and one count of misconduct in public office.

It is alleged that Dorsett committed these crimes between March 1 and May 9.

Before the charges were read, the former minister sat in court with his eyes closed and his hands folded.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges and was remanded to prison.

Dorsett’s attorney, Wayne Munroe, intends to apply to the Supreme Court for bail today. PLP trustee Valentine Grimes is also representing Dorsett.

Dorsett’s wife, Tamela, was among those in court.

The former minister and former MP for Southern Shores was charged before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

The case was adjourned to August 31.



