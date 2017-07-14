Man convicted of manslaughter in club shooting

A man was found guilty Wednesday night of manslaughter for the fatal shooting of a man at a nightclub.

Emmanuel Rolle, 27, was caught on camera returning to the G-Spot Night Club on Fire Trail Road with a gun drawn after he was attacked by members of a rival gang on January 25, 2015.

Rolle and a friend reportedly lost the fight, and he was heard saying that he was going to get his gun.

Before entering the club with a gun drawn, a man who was with Rolle stood outside the club and opened fire.

Angelo Dorsett, an off-duty marine who was moonlighting as a security guard, was fatally shot, and Tarico Coleby and Valrico Burrows were seriously wounded.

Rolle, who pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder and attempted murder, did not testify in his defense.

His lawyer, David Cash, suggested that the second gunman, who is now dead, fired the fatal shots.

In an interview with police, Rolle acknowledged that he returned to the club with a gun after the fight.

However, he said he only fired two shots into the air as he did not see any members from the rival gang.

Jurors acquitted Rolle of murder and convicted him of the lesser charge of manslaughter on a majority 9-3 verdict.

He was convicted of the attempted murder charge by the same margin.

Justice Carolita Bethell will hold a sentencing hearing on October 4.

Raquel Whymms prosecuted.