BPL addressing power outages in Abaco

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) has advised its customers in Abaco that it is “working constantly” to resolve issues responsible for the recent periods of supply interruption throughout the island and several cays.

In a press statement released yesterday, officials said, “While challenges impacting the generation and distribution network are to blame, theft of copper from BPL’s infrastructure continues to be a significant problem and has been responsible for a number of outages and the duration of each.

“However, BPL continues to address each of these challenges and reiterates its overall commitment to supplying Abaco and the Cays with consistent electricity.

“BPL sincerely apologizes to its residential and commercial customers who have been impacted by these outages and assures them that it is working to find immediate solutions to this problem, and long-term strategies to prevent a reoccurrence.”

Some Abaco residents took to the power company’s Facebook page to express outrage with the service.

Some residents claim they have been without electricity for more than 24 hours at a time over the past several weeks.

During a recent interview with The Tribune, Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) President Paul Maynard said the frequent outages were "disgraceful" and "unacceptable".

He also suggested BPL "overhaul the island's protection system”, which he claimed has not been upgraded in 25 years.

BPL officials have said a system fault and a car accident were the cause of the most recent outage.