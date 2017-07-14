Davis said Pointe rethought drawings never submitted

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis said yesterday that during his time as minister of works, as far as he knew, The Pointe, never submitted its complete drawings for approvals in order to commence work on the site.

Davis’ comments follow revelations that the project is currently in limbo as it continues to await the appropriate regulatory approvals to begin its second phase.

According to The Pointe Director of Communications Kendeno Knowles, there is currently no work going on at the site.

“To commence your works we require your drawing and complete contractual drawings to being submitted for approval, and I don’t recall ever their complete drawings being submitted during our administration,” said Davis, in an interview with The Guardian.

“I do recall there was an issue about the extent of the marina that they wished to construct and they did revised drawings with respect to that.

“There were some issues with reclamations and I think there were some conditions that were being developed by the Bahamas Environment, Science & Technology Commission (BEST) and had some environmental issues that came out as a result, and they were being resolved.

“The last that I am aware of they had a rethink of the complete structural planning and they had a rethink of what they wanted to do.

“They did a rethink of the whole layout of the project, which required complete new drawings, and that is the last I know about it.”

Davis said yesterday the government was advised by The Pointe developers that they had a rethink of the original development and the schematics of that “rethink” were submitted, but the drawings were not completed, to his knowledge.

In March, Davis said 500 jobs are expected to be created when the second phase of The Pointe opens in late 2018.

The Pointe is a project by New World One Bay Street, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Construction America.

Phase two of The Pointe is supposed to be an upscale, lifestyle residential community development that will sit on over seven acres of Nassau’s waterfront.

It is expected to encompass a 100-room, eight-story condominium complex with ocean front residences, which are slated to open in September 2018.

A 150-room branded resort and spa with a business center, dining and retail amenities is expected to open shortly thereafter in November 2018.

The Pointe will include a marina and yacht club, 50,000 square feet of retail and office space, restaurants, upscale shopping and exciting entertainment venues, such as a performing arts center, state-of-the-art movie theater, nightclub and rooftop bar upon its completion.

Phase one of The Pointe was a 900-car, multi-level parking garage that was completed last year.