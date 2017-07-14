Police: No evidence of wrongdoing in BAIC matter

Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said last night police have wrapped up their investigation into the theft probe at The Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) and have found no evidence of wrongdoing.

In May, former BAIC Chairman Dion Smith was arrested and released.

Seven BAIC employees were also questioned and released.

Last week, police revealed the matter was turned over to the new Anti-Corruption Unit of the Royal Bahamas Police Force for a wider investigation.

Police had said they were investigating a report of theft of electronic items on the night of the May 10 general election.

“We completed the investigation. There is no evidence of any wrongdoing by Smith or any staff of BAIC in relation to that complaint,” Rolle told The Nassau Guardian last night.

Rolle did not say who filed the complaint.

Referring to the items that were alleged to have been stolen, he said, “The stuff removed was apparently his (Smith’s). Persons thought different. We found out it is not so; so in relation to this there was no evidence of any wrongdoing.”

Smith was represented by attorney Wayne Munroe.

Shortly after the arrest, Munroe said that on the afternoon of the general election, Smith took a speaker and personal television to BAIC to watch the election results.

Munroe said when it became clear to Smith that he had lost the Nassau Village seat around 8 p.m., he left the corporation.

He said Smith left his belongings at the building and later asked several employees to remove them from the building.

“The police reviewed the camera footage from that night,” Munroe said.

“They saw the television and the speakers. They went into his house and saw his boxes from BAIC containing his personal files.”

Last week, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said the optics surrounding Smith’s arrest were “unfortunate” and “not supportive of good governance”.

Smith, the former MP for Nassau Village, was taken into police custody on May 18 for questioning. He was released, without charge, the next day.

“That was most unfortunate,” Ingraham told The Guardian.

“In a democratic society, the police ought to conduct their investigation in a manner that is appropriate.

“That doesn’t mean that they ought to bring the press along and take pictures because they’ve come to ask a citizen to be questioned.

“I was taken aback that there was no answer from the public officials to the allegations of how the police behaved.

“I have no reason to believe the allegations were true, but I thought there should have been an answer; there should have been a response.

“Even if there was evidence that he had done those things the optics in the newspaper etc., was not supportive of good governance.”

Ingraham said there “ought not be a witch hunt against people”.

“I come from the school of thought that elections settle scores in the population and [among] politicians,” he said.

“Sometimes a loss of office by a politician is a bigger punishment than six months in Fox Hill prison, because he spends the rest of his life with this thing that he regards as a humiliation.

“If there is actually criminality the police ought to do their job.”

After the arrests, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Interim Leader Philip Brave Davis compared the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s handling of the matter and arrests to the secret state police of Nazi Germany.

He said the PLP is concerned about the manner of the treatment of the BAIC staff, who Davis noted, “all worked with the last chairman of the corporation, Dion Smith”.